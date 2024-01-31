Farmers Get Nearly Rs 18 Lakh Crore As MSP For Wheat, Paddy Crops In Last 10 Years: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu shared some important news about farmers during her speech on Wednesday during the Budget session. She mentioned that in the last 10 years, paddy and wheat farmers have received a significant amount of nearly Rs 18 lakh crore as the Minimum Support Price (MSP). This is a big increase compared to the decade before 2014.

President Murmu also highlighted that farmers growing oilseeds and pulses have received over Rs 1.25 lakh crore as MSP in the last 10 years under the current government.

She emphasized the government's focus on making farming more profitable and reducing the costs for farmers while increasing their profits.

For the first time, the government is giving priority to over 10 crore small farmers in its agricultural policies and schemes. President Murmu pointed out that the government has taken various steps to support farmers, such as providing over Rs 2.8 lakh crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the past 10 years.

She also mentioned the threefold increase in easy loans for farmers from banks in the last decade. Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers paid a premium of Rs 30,000, and they have received a total claim of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

President Murmu proudly announced that the government has formulated the country's first agricultural export policy, resulting in agricultural exports reaching up to Rs 4 lakh crore.

Additionally, she mentioned that more than Rs 11 lakh crore have been spent in the last 10 years to provide fertilizers to farmers at affordable prices.

(With PTI inputs)