New Delhi: Some entrepreneurs must navigate difficult pathways and overcome obstacles to succeed. Nevertheless, despite several setbacks and difficulties, they persevere in their battles and realize their dreams. One such businessman who overcame all obstacles to success is Dr Akram Ahmad. It is incredible how Dr Ahmad, raised in a family of humble farmers, left his Rs 6 lakh job to create Academically Global, which brings in Rs 2 crore a month revenue.

Early life and struggle of Akram Ahmad



Akram Ahmad, born into a farming family in Uttar Pradesh, aspired to become a pharmacist and open a medical store. His academic strengths led his father to enroll him in medical education, leading him to pursue a Doctor of Pharmacy at Annamalai University. Once during a discussion with a US speaker at his university, Ahmad came to know about the opportunities available abroad for medicine aspirants and professionals.

Exploring opportunities abroad



After pursuing several chances, Ahmad landed his first job in Malaysia as a pharmacology lecturer. Eventually, he made a good living working in Sydney and Malaysia.

Ahmad was studying for a PhD at the University of Sydney when he noticed that medical professionals from India and other nations relocated abroad in pursuit of better job opportunities in the medical field. But because they were ignorant of resource materials, licensing exams, and the routes to better, higher-paying careers in the healthcare sector, they were forced into menial labor.

The Birth of Academically Global

While working as a research manager at Sydney Children's Hospitals Network, Dr Ahmad started sharing knowledge on YouTube about exams for foreign medical job opportunities, gaining a large following on the online platform.

Akram Ahmad Quit Rs 6 lakh/Month Job, Now Earns Rs 2 Crore Monthly



In 2022, quitting his job of Rs 6 lakhs a month, Dr Ahmad launched Academically Global, a healthcare EdTech platform based in Sydney and India, offering medical professionals courses to prepare for licensing exams for higher-paying foreign medical jobs.

Started with an investment of about $50,000 Academically Global witnessed a dramatic increase in applicants. Currently, the EdTech platform serves students across 75 countries helping them clear licensing exams. The EdTech platform startup is also earning Rs 2 crore in monthly revenue.

Dr Ahmad is dedicated to ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background.