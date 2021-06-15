Finance Ministry to discuss new income tax portal glitches with Infosys on June 22

The Ministry of Finance’s senior officials will hold an interactive meeting on June 22 with Infosys on the issues and glitches creating trouble for the new income tax e-filing portal. The meeting will take place between 11 AM to 1 PM with Infosys (the vendor and its team).

The other stakeholders of the meeting would be members from ICAI, auditors, consultants and taxpayers, a statement from the Finance Ministry said.

“The new portal has been fraught with several technical glitches/issues leading to taxpayer inconvenience. Written representations on the problems/difficulties faced in the portal have also been invited from the stakeholders,” the ministry said.

After the launch of the new website on June 7, taxpayers have been complaining about several difficulties like being unable to access the new portal. Even after logging in, people are finding it difficult to do transactions or respond to tax notices.