FinMin invites public suggestions for Budget 2022; Here's how to share ideas with govt

New Delhi: The central government has encouraged the general people to submit ideas/suggestions for the Annual Budget 2022-23 via its online portal MyGov.in. The government is attempting to make the Budget tabulation process more "participatory and democratic by bringing it closer to the people of India."

Every year, the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, welcomes citizen recommendations to make the budget-making process more participatory and inclusive.

Anyone who wants to submit an idea must first register on MyGov.in. The platform's suggestion submission deadline is January 7. The suggestions received will be presented to Parliament during the next session. On December 26, the Finance Ministry encouraged the general public to contribute their thoughts and comments on the next budget.

Here’s how to submit ideas:

Step 1: Go to MyGov.in.

Step 2: Enter your personal information, such as your name, state, email address, and phone number.

Step 3: Choose a category, such as the type of budget idea you wish to submit, such as tax-related or others.

Step 4: Share your ideas in no more than 500 words.

Step 5: Click the Submit button.

