FirstCry IPO: Should Investors Subscribe? Here's What Brokerages Are Saying

Check Out brokerage reports for Brainbees Solutions Limited (FirstCry) IPO.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Rs 4,194 crore initial public offer of e-commerce platform FirstCry's parent Brainbees Solutions that opened on Tuesday, saw 11 percent on the first day of bidding.

The IPO, that closes for public subscription on August 8, received bids for 53,36,320 shares against 4,96,39,004 shares on offer on day 1, as per NSE data.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Morgan Stanley India Company, BofA Securities India, JM Financial and Avendus Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Brainbees Solutions Limited (FirstCry) IPO - Brokerage Reports
Sr. No. Brokerage House Recommendation
1 Canara Bank Securities Subscribe for long term
2 Deven Choksey Subscribe
3 SBI Securities Subscribe for long term
4 Marwadi Financial Subscribe
5 Nirmal Bang Subscribe
6 Sushil Finance Subscribe for long term
7 Ventura Securities Subscribe
8 AUM Capital Subscribe
9 Hem Securities Subscribe for long term
10 Arihant Capital Subscribe
11 Indsec Securities Subscribe for long term

The public issue of Pune-based Brainbees Solutions consists of a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 1,666 crore and an OFS (offer for sale) component of up to 5.44 crore shares worth Rs 2,528 crore by existing shareholders. This takes the total issue size to Rs 4,194 crore.

