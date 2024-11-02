Fish, Meat, And Vegetable Prices Skyrocket In Kolkata On Eve Of Bhai Dooj

New Delhi: Sisters in West Bengal seem to be in a fix on how to arrange for the favourite fish, mutton, and chicken items for their brothers on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, popularly known as Bhai Phota in the state, on Sunday. On this auspicious occasion, the sisters not only do "tilak" of their brothers praying for their long lives, but also arrange for their favourite dishes.

As per the popular food culture of the Bengalis, fish, mutton, and chicken items are a must for the post-tilak lunch or dinner. However, the skyrocketing price of these three products in the retail markets of Kolkata has become a headache for the sisters in the city, especially for those coming from middle-class financial backgrounds.

While Hilsa fish is selling between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000 a kg in the retail markets of Kolkata, the price of Bhetki fish is hovering between Rs 600 and Rs 650 a kg. The price of lobster per kg is ranging between Rs 850 and Rs 900. The price of mutton has also zoomed up. In certain retail markets of the city, the price of this popular Bengali non-vegetarian food item has crossed the Rs 850 mark per kg.

While broiler chicken is selling at Rs 200 a kg, the price of country chicken is even higher at around Rs 450 a kg. What has kept middle-class consumers worried is the abnormal rise in the price of potatoes. While the ordinary 'Jota' variety is selling at around Rs 30 a kg, the tastier 'Chandramukhi' variety is selling at Rs 40 to Rs 42 a kg.

Peas are being sold at Rs 200 per kg, while the price of green chilly is hovering around Rs 150 a kg. The per kg price of tomato during the current week has increased to Rs 100 from Rs 80 last week. Given the rising prices, many sisters, though with a grief-stricken heart, are forced to curtail their menu on the occasion of Bhai Phota.