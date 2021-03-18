हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for passing today

The Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 seeks to amend the Insurance Act to pave the way for 74 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for passing today

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for passing on Thursday. 

The Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 seeks to amend the Insurance Act to pave the way for 74 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector.

Sitharaman had on Monday (March 15) introduced the Bill in Rajya Sabha. Sitharaman introduced the Bill for amendments in the Insurance Act, 1938. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday had gave its nod for amendments in the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021.

Currently, the permissible FDI limit in the life and general insurance stands at 49 per cent with ownership and management control with Indian.

Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 had said, I propose to amend the Insurance Act, 1938 to increase the permissible FDI limit from 49% to 74% in Insurance Companies and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards. Under the new structure, the majority of Directors on the Board and key management persons would be resident Indians, with at least 50% of Directors being Independent Directors, and specified percentage of profits being retained as general reserve."  

With Agency Inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nirmala SitharamanRajya SabhaInsurance (Amendment) Bill 2021
Next
Story

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 18, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 19th consecutive day; check prices in metro cities

Must Watch

PT3M15S

Lipstick which was made up by crushing insects and ants