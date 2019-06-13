FM Sitharaman holds pre-Budget consultations with financial, capital market sector

New Delhi: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman has started her Pre-Budget Consultations with different stakeholder Groups in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2019-20.

In her meeting with the stakeholder groups from financial and capital market, the sectors made a case for liquidity in the banking sector. The representatives of the NBFC sector also advised the finance minister to work towards improving the liquidity in financial sector and also take measures to improve cash flow in the upcoming Budget with a view to arrest slowdown.

Representatives of the industry made these suggestions during their customary pre-budget consultation with Finance Minister Sitharaman who will present the first Budget of the Modi 2.0 government on July 5.