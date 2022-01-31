हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Foreign direct investment

Food processing receives FDI worth $410.62 mn during Apr-Sep 2021: Survey

New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the food processing industry has nearly doubled to USD 410.62 million during April-September this fiscal, according to the Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Monday.

In the sector, 100 per cent FDI is permitted under the automatic route.

However, in the case of trading in respect of food products manufactured and/or produced in India including through e-commerce, 100 per cent foreign investment is allowed under the government approval route.

The sector has witnessed FDI equity inflow of USD 4.99 billion during the period April 2014 to September 2021.

"The FDI equity inflow in FPI (food processing industry) sector during April to September 2021 was USD 410.62 million in comparison to USD 220.42 million in the corresponding period last year," the survey said.

