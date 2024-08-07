From Cancer Survivor To Sky Queen: Meet Kanika Tekriwal, Owner Of 10 Private Jets And Rs 420 Crore Empire

New Delhi: Battling cancer is an incredibly tough and challenging journey which requires immense courage and strength. Despite the personal struggles and hardships some people find a way to turn their challenges into opportunities.

One such remarkable individual is Kanika Tekriwal. After overcoming her fight with cancer she went on to launch JetSetGo, India’s first aircraft leasing company. Her journey from personal struggle to pioneering success is truly inspiring and shows how resilience can lead to extraordinary accomplishments.

Overcoming Societal Challenges

Growing up in a Marwari family she faced significant challenges including parental opposition and casual sexism. Despite these challenges and battling cancer in her early 20s, Kanika didn’t let anything hold her back.

Building a Business Empire

She founded her own business and through sheer determination has turned it into a remarkable success. Kanika is a prominent figure in India entrepreneurship with an net worth of Rs 420 crore. Now at 34 years old, she owns 10 private jets which showcases her incredible journey and achievements.

JetSetGo's Impressive Milestones

JetSetGo, India’s trailblazer in aircraft leasing, has already made a significant impact by transporting nearly 100,000 passengers. With 6,000 successful flights under their belt, their achievements are truly noteworthy and have made a lasting impression on the aviation industry.

The Sky Queen's Early Life and Education

Kanika Tekriwal, often referred to as 'The Sky Queen,' is a young entrepreneur from a Marwari family. Born in 1990, she founded JetSetGo in 2012. She attended the prestigious Lawrence School, Lovedale, and Jawaharlal Nehru Senior Secondary School in Bhopal, and later graduated from Coventry University.//

Kanika's remarkable journey from battling cancer in her early 20s to becoming one of the youngest and richest female entrepreneurs on the Hurun Rich List is truly inspiring. Her story highlights not just her incredible resilience and business acumen, but also her ability to overcome immense personal challenges.

Now, alongside her Hyderabad-based businessman husband, Kanika continues to make waves in the entrepreneurial world, proving that determination and courage can lead to extraordinary achievements.