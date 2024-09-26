From Rs 500 To Rs 5 Crore Pickle Empire: How A Woman From Small UP Village Moved To Delhi And Founded Flourishing Achaar Business, Received Award From PM Modi

New Delhi: Distress and misfortune sometimes lead people to a path where success is not only limited to monetary gain, but social recognition too. Today's success story is about a woman from small UP town, who showed that the path to success could be challenging but it will be achieved.

Despite never attending school, Krishna Yadav started the company Shri Krishna Pickles. She used to run a family that lived off of roti and salt and couldn't afford to eat veggies, but today she runs a company with an astounding Rs 5 crore in annual revenue. Krishna started as a roadside vendor selling pickles but rose to such prominence that she was awarded the esteemed N G Ranga Farmer Award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Krishna Yadav's life amidst extreme adversity

Krishna Yadav, born in Uttar Pradesh, faced extreme adversity after her husband lost his job as a traffic police officer. They faced financial difficulties and were forced to sell their two houses. The family lived on salt and roti for months since they could not afford vegetables.

With just Rs 500 in her pocket, Krishna decided to relocate to Delhi with her husband and three children. The couple started sharecropping in a field after experiencing months of struggle.



The turning point in Krishna Yadav’s life

The couple started producing vegetables but struggled financially. Krishna later attended a post-harvest lost value addition training program at Krishi Vigyan Kendra where she learned to make pickles and murabba. In 2002, she started making karonda pickles and candies at home, and her husband used to sell them at roadside stands.

Launch of Shri Krishna Pickles

Krishna's unique pickles started drawing customers to her product. Over the next few years, the demand for her pickles grew, prompting her to formally launch her company, Shri Krishna Pickles. Her business started to flourish and have a huge customer base owing to the distinctive quality of her products. With a five-storey facility in Delhi, Krishna, who came to Delhi with Rs 500, has grown her business to an impressive annual turnover of Rs 5 crore.

Krishna's husband and eldest son are also involved in the business, while her other two children are pursuing higher education. It is an irony that Krishna who has never attended school is invited to give lectures at Delhi schools.

Awards and recognition for Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav has received several awards including the Outstanding Women Award from the National Commission for Women in 2012; the Innovative Award for Agriculture and allied activities during the Global Agriculture Summit in 2013; and the prestigious N G Ranga Award in 2014.