New Delhi: Some stories go beyond inspiration and touch such a cord in people's lives that the beauty echoes for a long time. Today's inspiring story is that of Pratiksha Tondwalkar, who once worked as a sweeper, cleaning the restrooms and the property furniture in State Bank of India went on to become the Assistant General Manager (AGM) of the bank.

From getting married at the age of 17 to becoming a widow at the age of 20, earning between Rs 60 and Rs 65 a month as a sweeper at SBI to rising to the position of SBI AGM, Pratiksha Tondwalkar's journey is a poignant reminder that if you persevere and don't give up in the face of adversity, you will eventually experience the sweet taste of success.

Pratiksha Tondwalkar Married at 17, widowed at 20

Pratiksha married Sadashiv Kadu at 17 before she could finish her class 10 exams due to her parents' financial struggles. Kadu worked for SBI in Mumbai as a bookbinder. Tragically, Kadu was killed in an accident while the couple was traveling to their village, leaving Pratiksha struggling for survival at 20.

Pratiksha Tondwalkar Once Worked as sweeper at SBI

Pratiksha struggled to find suitable employment because of a lack of education. She was forced to work as a sweeper at SBI to support her family and finish her high school education. She earned around Rs 60-65 per month cleaning the restroom and sweeping the property furniture while caring for her son and working in other menial jobs. Pratiksha burned the candle at both ends, and did more than she ought to in order to provide for her son.

Pratiksha Tondwalkar Promoted to bank clerk from sweeper

Every worthwhile accomplishment has its stages of struggle and victory and Pratiksha's was no different. During bad times when it felt like everything was against her, Pratiksha did not grumble and moan. She knew people who give up and let pessimism continue will never find answers, so she better find a way. She enrolled in a night college in Mumbai's Vikhroli, passed the 12th exam, and majored in psychology at another night college. She was later promoted from a sweeper to a bank clerk.

Pratiksha Tondwalkar Becomes SBI AGM

Pratiksha remarried in 1993. Her husband Pramod Tondwalkar was very supportive and encouraged her to take banking exams. Pratiksha turned the tide, making a significant change in the situation. She went into overdrive, performing intensely in her work. Pratiksha advanced to the rank of a trainee officer because of her commitment and diligence. She later rose to the position of CGM and then AGM. Pratiksha will be retiring in two more years.

Pratiksha's journey from sweeper to AGM at SBI shows how hard work and dedication pay off and finally begins to bear fruit.