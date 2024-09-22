New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA). The agreement was finalised on Saturday, during the Global Food Regulators Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it was signed by Brazil's Agriculture and Livestock Minister, Carlos Henrique Baqueta Favaro, and countersigned by G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO of FSSAI. The MoU marks the beginning of a new phase of cooperation aimed at enhancing food safety through collaborative projects and technical exchanges.

G Kamala Vardhana Rao emphasised the importance of this agreement, stating, "Signing this MoU demonstrates our dedication to food safety and signifies a major advancement in our ongoing efforts to enhance international collaboration in food safety. We are eager to work with MAPA to achieve our common goals and enhance food safety in both countries."

The MoU outlines a framework for joint initiatives that will facilitate the exchange of technical knowledge and expertise between the two nations. In his remarks, the representative from Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock highlighted the significance of the MoU as a milestone in the bilateral relationship between India and Brazil.

He noted, "The signing of the MoU marks a milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries in the field of food safety, allowing for technical cooperation and exchange of experience and knowledge with the aim of strengthening the institutional collaboration and pursuing joint initiatives." Both FSSAI and MAPA are committed to fostering a productive partnership that is mutually beneficial.