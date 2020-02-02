हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
petrol prices

Fuel prices further reduced post Budget

This is the fourth consecutive day petrol and diesel prices were cut across all major cities.

Fuel prices further reduced post Budget
File photo

New Delhi: A day after the Budget, petrol and diesel prices were further cut on Sunday as international crude oil markets got hammered due to slump in demand because of coronavirus scare in China. The price of petrol was cut by 9 paise and that of diesel by 8 paise across all major cities on Sunday.

The petrol now costs Rs 73.10 a litre in Delhi, Rs 78.75 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 75.77 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 72.95 a litre in Chennai after the price cut.

Similarly, diesel costs Rs 66.14 a litre in Delhi, Rs 69.36 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 68.54 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 69.89 a litre in Chennai, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website.

This is the fourth consecutive day petrol and diesel prices were cut across all major cities.

Live TV

The retail prices of fuel are dependent on the international crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports almost 80 per cent of its crude requirements.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 a.m.

Tags:
petrol pricesDiesel pricesPetrol price Indiabudget 2020
Next
Story

Budget 2020 offers conditional income tax rate cuts, banks on rural and infra sectors

Must Watch

PT13M57S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, Feb 02, 2020