हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fuel Prices

Fuel prices go down; petrol sold at Rs 70.94/ litre in Delhi, diesel at Rs 65.71/ litre

On Saturday, the price of petrol was Rs 71.09 per litre while diesel was at Rs 65.81 per litre.

Fuel prices go down; petrol sold at Rs 70.94/ litre in Delhi, diesel at Rs 65.71/ litre

New Delhi: The fuel prices on Friday went down with petrol being sold at Rs 70.94 per litre and diesel at Rs 65.71 per litre in the national capital.

On Saturday, the price of petrol was Rs 71.09 per litre while diesel was at Rs 65.81 per litre.

Tags:
Fuel Pricespetrol prices
Next
Story

Budget 2019 likely to impact your EMIs and loan interests

Must Watch

News 50: 33rd Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2019 begins today