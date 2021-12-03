हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Textiles

Gartex Texprocess India 2021 hybrid editions to showcase textile, apparel and denim trends

Following the pandemic's difficult phase, India's clothing and textile manufacturing industry is poised to rebound and meet expanding industry demands.

From the 3rd to the 5th of December 2021 in Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Gartex Texprocess India and Screen Print India will cater to the needs of firms in the garment and textile manufacturing industries. The three-day hybrid expo features over 300 brands and over 800 goods, as well as a dedicated trend area featuring denim trends handpicked from factory waste. The platform will also debut "The Denim Pocket Story," which will showcase iconic pockets and their evolution over time.

Government programmes and efforts, according to a forecast by ratings agency Infomerics Valuation and Rating, will propel the textile sector to a growth of USD 300 billion by 2025-26, and a 300 percent increase in the next two years. Gartex Texprocess India will establish a powerful business atmosphere where businesses may witness industry's latest developments, participate in hardcore networking, and discover lucrative chances for their own enterprises, as it is designed as a dedicated platform for buyers and sellers.

Buyers can see live product demos of the most cutting-edge machines and solutions provided by the sellers' network of industry leaders. The show will run for three days, with over 100 brands on the showfloor, including AURA, Baba Machines, ColorJet India Ltd, Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipments Pvt Ltd, Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Limited, and Morgan Tecnica, among others, providing innumerable business opportunities and boundless knowledge.

Textiles

Co-located with the Denim Show and Screen Print India are targeted product zones such as Digitex, India Laundry, Fabrics & Trims, Screen Print India, Garmenting & Apparel Machinery, and Embroidery Solutions.

