Gautam Adani’s Take On Work-Life Balance: ‘It shouldn’t Be Imposed On Others’

New Delhi: Amid growing discussion on work culture in India, business tycoon and billionaire Gautam Adani shared his perspective on achieving a balanced work-life. He said that true balance comes when you engage in work that you are passionate about and enjoy doing.

Gautam Adani, in a video shared by news agency ANI, was quoted saying, "If you enjoy what you do, then you have a work-life balance. Your work-life balance should not be imposed on me, and my work-life balance shouldn't be imposed on you. One must ensure they spend at least four hours with their family..."

#WATCH | Delhi | On work-life balance, Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani says, "Your work-life is balanced when you do things which you like doing..." pic.twitter.com/ePDdhJuL9W — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

Adani on Infrastructure: Challenges and Contributions

Adani further discussed the company’s role in strengthening the country’s infrastructure. . He pointed out that building infrastructure is one of the "toughest" tasks, adding, "If it were easy, everyone would have done it."

Adani mentioned that many companies larger than the Adani Group have contributed less to India’s infrastructure development. He said, “On infrastructure, the companies which are bigger than the Adani group, they are not doing even 25% of the work (on infrastructure) that Adani is doing... They are larger based on industry, but not on infrastructure.”

This debate traces its origins to the controversial comments made by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy regarding India’s work productivity. Murthy had proposed that to improve productivity and compete globally , India’s youth should be willing to work extra hours, similar to the approach seen in countries like Japan and Germany after World War II. His suggestion to revive a 6-day workweek and extend working hours ignited a nationwide conversation on work culture in India.