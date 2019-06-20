Ginger prices soar in Mumbai’s retail market, prices go up 20-30% in one month

Monsoon is round the corner and people love to drink Ginger tea in this season. But prices of Ginger have restricted them to limit their consumption of tea.

Ginger prices in Mumbai’s wholesale and retail market has gone up 20-30% in one month. Best quality Ginger is being solg in Mumbai’s Dadar market at 240 Rs per kilo. One month back it was sold at 200 Rs per kilo. “C” Grade Ginger which is commonly used by tea vendors and hotels, is currently being sold at price of 160 Rs per kilo. One month back it was sold at 120 Rs per kilo.

Similarly, prices in wholesale market has also gone up. Ginger is being sold in whole sale market at 70 to 100 Rs per kilo according to its quality. One month back wholesale prices were 50 to 70 Rs per kilo.

Retail Traders have attributed the hike to seasonal changes and the increase in wholesale rates. The seasonal change also contributes to the price hike and the quality of ginger in the market. And it is expected that there will be a drop in the price and good quality of ginger will be available in the market after the monsoon, the new slot of fresh gingers come in the market, opine some of the vegetable vendors in the city.

Ginger is used in tea as well as in food items in every household it is an essential commodity but due to price hike people have started to cut quantity.

Household budgets have gone haywire, especially for the poorer sections. "We have to cut down the daily consumption of Ginger. We feel helpless," said a homemaker.

People often crib and bargain for the ginger rates, but end up buying as they think it is a necessity which is used in daily consumption, " said Sushila a vegetable vendor.

Due to the current hike in the retail market, we saw a woman arguing and comparing the price with the wholesale market, she was concerned about the fact that ginger is used in many commodities like as dealing with health issues, she further expressed the essence of ginger which she feels is an important aspect in tea and how the changes in the price restrict them while buying ginger.

