Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2785041https://zeenews.india.com/economy/global-fintech-fest-sebi-chief-declines-to-comment-on-hindenburg-report-2785041.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
ADANI-HINDENBURG SAGA

Global Fintech Fest: SEBI Chief Declines To Comment On Hindenburg Report

The Sebi Chairperson refused to take questions on the Hindenburg report.  

Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 09:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Global Fintech Fest: SEBI Chief Declines To Comment On Hindenburg Report File Photo

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch spoke at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai on Thursday, August 29.

Here are some highlights of what the Sebi chief said: 

- Sebi has started working on a standard application programming interface (API) for exchanges and depositories  

- The technology will also be used by performance validation agencies

- Sebi working on data benchmarking

- It is working on more than a dozen Artificial Intelligence-powered technologies

- The aim is to improve surveillance and processing using AI

- Sebi has received suggestions from around 6,000 people on the recent consultation paper on the derivatives (F&O) segment 

- Technology has enabled faster processing of such enormous amounts of feedback

- The aim is to enhance compliance using technology

The Sebi Chairperson refused to take questions on the Hindenburg report.  

On August 10, US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research released a report that alleged that the Sebi Chairperson and her husband Dhaval Buch previously held investments in offshore funds also used by the Adani group, charges categorically denied by the couple. 

This story has been sourced from ZeeBiz https://www.zeebiz.com/market-news/news-global-fintech-fest-aug-29-2024-mumbai-sebi-chairperson-madhabi-puri-buch-speech-refuses-to-comment-on-hindenburg-report-311635

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata threatens amid 'Bengal Bandh' violence
DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelations in Sanjay Roy's polygraph test
DNA Video
DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: 'All is not well' in BJP?