Global Fintech Fest: SEBI Chief Declines To Comment On Hindenburg Report

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch spoke at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai on Thursday, August 29.

Here are some highlights of what the Sebi chief said:

- Sebi has started working on a standard application programming interface (API) for exchanges and depositories

- The technology will also be used by performance validation agencies

- Sebi working on data benchmarking

- It is working on more than a dozen Artificial Intelligence-powered technologies

- The aim is to improve surveillance and processing using AI

- Sebi has received suggestions from around 6,000 people on the recent consultation paper on the derivatives (F&O) segment

- Technology has enabled faster processing of such enormous amounts of feedback

- The aim is to enhance compliance using technology

The Sebi Chairperson refused to take questions on the Hindenburg report.

On August 10, US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research released a report that alleged that the Sebi Chairperson and her husband Dhaval Buch previously held investments in offshore funds also used by the Adani group, charges categorically denied by the couple.

