Gold, oil, petrol and diesel –Here's what went up and what went down on September 10, 2020

New Delhi: The rates of commodity prices affects common man in more than one way. Be it gold, oil, or petrol and diesel prices, these have impact on our daily activities directly or indirectly.

Let’s have a look at how Gold, oil, petrol and diesel prices fared on September 10, 2020

Diesel and Petrol Prices

Diesel and petrol saw price reduction on Thursday with state-run oil marketing companies reducing the prices of fuel.

In Delhi, the price of petrol was slashed from Rs 82.08 per litre to to Rs 81.99 while diesel rates were cut from Rs 73.16 to to Rs 73.05 per litre.

Check out petrol and diesel prices in 4 metro cities

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.99 73.05 Kolkata 83.49 76.55 Mumbai 88.64 79.57 Chennai 84.96 78.38

Gold Prices

Gold steadied near a one-week high. Spot gold stood at $1,946.22 per ounce by 0920 GMT, as per Reuters report. US gold futures were also steady at $1,954.80.

Oil Prices

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.27 per cent lower at USD 40.27 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped 61 cents to $37.44 a barrel at 0808 GMT, after climbing 3.5% on Wednesday.