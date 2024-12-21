Google Layoffs: Sundar Pichai Announces Major Job Cuts In THESE Top Positions

New Delhi: Google employees holding top management positions have been hit with a significant setback as the tech giant has slashed 10 per cent of its top management roles. CEO Sundar Pichai shared this news during all-hands meeting on Wednesday, according to a report by Business Insider.

Sundar Pichai explained that the layoffs are part of Google’s ongoing efforts to improve efficiency, streamline operations, and improve productivity. The cuts impact managerial, director-level, and vice president roles, aligning with the company’s shifting business priorities, according to Business Insider.

A Google spokesperson revealed that some affected management roles have been transitioned into non managerial position while others were completely eliminated. This move is part of Google’s ongoing efficiency strategy. This was first announced in September 2022 when CEO Sundar Pichai set a goal to boost efficiency by 20 per cent.

During the meeting, Pichai also spoke about redefining “Googleyness,” a term that reflects the company’s culture and values. “It’s time to update what Googleyness means for today’s Google,” Pichai said, emphasizing the need to adapt as the company prepares for future challenges.

Google has been focused on improving efficiency for over two years. Pichai in September 2022 announced a goal to make the company 20 per cent more efficient. In January 2023, just months later the tech giant implemented a historic round of layoffs and cut around 12,000 jobs. This push for efficiency comes as the tech giant faces growing competition in artificial intelligence, with rivals like OpenAI introducing innovative products that challenge Google’s leadership in areas such as search.

Google’s latest innovations include an AI video generator that reportedly outperformed OpenAI’s during testing. Another highlight is the Gemini model series, featuring a “reasoning” model designed to demonstrate its decision-making capabilities.