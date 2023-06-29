topStoriesenglish2628299
NewsBusinessEconomy
FARMER

Government Approves Bouquet Of Schemes For Farmers With An Outlay Of Rs 3,70,128 Crore

The bouquet of schemes focusses on economic betterment of farmers by promoting sustainable agriculture, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told mediapersons.

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 07:44 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Government Approves Bouquet Of Schemes For Farmers With An Outlay Of Rs 3,70,128 Crore

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a package of innovative schemes for farmers with a total outlay of Rs 3,70,128.7 crore.

The bouquet of schemes focusses on economic betterment of farmers by promoting sustainable agriculture, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told mediapersons.

He said that the cabinet approved continuation of the urea subsidy scheme, under which Rs 3,68,676.7 crore has been committed for urea subsidy for three years i.e. from 2022-23 to 2024-25.

The continuation of the urea subsidy scheme would ensure constant availability of urea to the farmers at the same price of Rs 242 for a 45 kg bag excluding taxes and neem coating charges.  

Meanwhile out of the package's total outlay of Rs 3,70,128.7 crore,  Rs 1,451 crore have been approved for market development assistance (MDA) scheme to exemplify model of wealth from waste.

Under MDA, Parali and organic manure from Gobardhan plants would be used to enrich the soil and keep the environment safe and clean, Chemical and Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told reporters.

The MDA scheme envisages support for marketing organic fertilisers, which has been branded as PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth or PM PRANAM.

Such organic fertilisers would be branded in the names of Bharat Brand FOM, LFOM and PROM. 

It will also help in keeping the environment clean and safe and at the same time provide an additional source of income for farmers.

Farmers will get organic fertilisers at affordable prices, Mandaviya said.

Another initiative of the package is that the Sulphur coated urea (Urea Gold) has been introduced in the country for the first time. 

It is more economical and efficient than the currently used neem-coated urea, official sources said. 

It will address Sulphur deficiency for the soil in the country. It will also save input costs for the farmers and also raise incomes for farmers with enhanced production and productivity.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad