GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT

Government Changes Timing Of Revealing GDP Data --Check New Timings

MoSPI has decided to revise the release time for the Press releases of GDP estimates from 5.30 PM to 4.00 PM.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Centre has modified the timings of press release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) releases Annual and Quarterly estimates of GDP in accordance to the pre-specified releases/publication schedule laid down in Advance Release Calendar of various macro-economic indicators .

As per the current practice, the press releases of GDP are scheduled at 5:30 PM on the specified release dates. However, with a perspective to provide the users/media/public more time on the day of release to access GDP data, MoSPI has decided to revise the release time for the Press releases of GDP estimates from 5.30 PM to 4.00 PM.

The new release time aligns with the closing hours of major financial markets in India, ensuring that GDP data dissemination does not interfere with active trading. This adjustment also adheres to MoSPI's commitment to transparency and accessibility in data dissemination, said an official release.

The next press release of GDP estimates for the Second Quarter (July – September) of Financial Year 2024-25 will thus be available on November 29, 2024, at 4:00 PM on the website of Press Information Bureau and Ministry's official website (https://www.mospi.gov.in).

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

