GDP growth rate

Government revises GDP growth rate to 7.2% for 2017-18 from 6.7% estimated earlier

 The CSO in its advance estimate had pegged the GDP growth rate for 2018-19 at 7.2 per cent.

Government revises GDP growth rate to 7.2% for 2017-18 from 6.7% estimated earlier

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday revised the economic growth rate upwards to 7.2 per cent for 2017-18 from the 6.7 per cent estimated earlier.

"Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for 2017-18 and 2016-17 stand at Rs 131.80 lakh crore and Rs 122.98 lakh crore, respectively, showing growth of 7.2 per cent during 2017-18 and 8.2 per cent during 2016-17," the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

Earlier, the CSO in its advance estimate had pegged the GDP growth rate for 2018-19 at 7.2 per cent.

"The First Revised Estimates for 2017-18 have been compiled using industry-wise/institution-wise detailed information instead of using the benchmark-indicator method employed at the time of the release of Provisional Estimates on 31st May 2018," said the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO has also released the Second Revised Estimates of National Income, Consumption Expenditure, Saving and Capital Formation for 2016-17.

During 2017-18, the growth rates of primary (comprising agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining and quarrying), secondary (comprising manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services, and construction) and tertiary (services) sectors have been estimated as 5 per cent, 6 per cent and 8.1 per cent as against a growth of 6.8 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively, in the previous year. 

GDP growth rateGDP rate for 2017-18India GDP growth rateCSO
GDP growth rate for 2017-18 revised upwards to 7.2%

