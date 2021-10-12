Govt allows domestic flights to operate at 100% capacity: Details here

New Delhi: Domestic airlines will be permitted to operate at 100 percent of their pre-Covid capacity beginning on October 18, as per the government announcement on Tuesday.

Since May 2020, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has capped domestic airline capacity. Currently, the cap on domestic flight capacity is set at 85 percent.

The move by the government will allow airlines to operate more flights and increase passenger loads as the festive season begins across India.

This is a breaking news. Check back for more details.

