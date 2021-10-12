हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Domestic airlines

Govt allows domestic flights to operate at 100% capacity: Details here

The move by the government will allow airlines to operate more flights and increase passenger loads as the festive season begins across India.

Govt allows domestic flights to operate at 100% capacity: Details here

New Delhi: Domestic airlines will be permitted to operate at 100 percent of their pre-Covid capacity beginning on October 18, as per the government announcement on Tuesday.

Since May 2020, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has capped domestic airline capacity. Currently, the cap on domestic flight capacity is set at 85 percent.

The move by the government will allow airlines to operate more flights and increase passenger loads as the festive season begins across India.

This is a breaking news. Check back for more details.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Domestic airlinesMinistry of Civil AviationAviationDomestic flights
Next
Story

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 12: Fuel rates at fresh record high, petrol above Rs 104 in Delhi--check prices in your city

Must Watch

PT1M24S

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: 3 terrorists of TRF killed in encounter at Shopian in Jammu-Kashmir