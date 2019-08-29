close

CCEA

Govt approves Rs 6,268 crore export subsidy for sugar

The subsidy would be directly credited into farmers’ account on behalf of mills against cane price dues and subsequent balance, if any, would be credited to mill’s account.

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for providing a lump sum export subsidy of Rs 10,448 per Metric Tonne (MT) to sugar mills for the sugar season 2019-20.  

The total estimated expenditure of about Rs.6,268 crore will be incurred for this purpose, the government said.

“The lump sum export subsidy will be provided for expenses on marketing costs including handling, upgrading and other processing costs, costs of international and internal transport and freight charges on export of up to 60 Lakh Metric Tonne (LMT) of sugar limited to Maximum Admissible Export Quantity (MAEQ) allocated to sugar mills for the sugar season 2019-20,” an official release said.

The subsidy would be directly credited into farmers’ account on behalf of mills against cane price dues and subsequent balance, if any, would be credited to mill’s account.

“In wake of surplus sugar production during sugar season 2017-18(October – September) and sugar season 2018-19, notwithstanding various measures taken by the Government, the ensuing sugar season 2019-20 is expected to commence with an opening stock of about 142 LMT and season end stock are expected to be about 162 LMT,” the release said.

