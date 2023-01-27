Govt Calls All-Party Meeting on Jan 30 on Eve of Budget Session
With the budget 2023-24 fast approaching, key industries have come out with their wishlist from the government to help streamline businesses and accelerate growth to be able to contribute to the economy.
- The government has convened an all-party meeting on January 30 -- on the eve of the Budget Session.
- The government is likely to reach out to all the parties, mainly the Congress, Trinamool Congress and other Opposition parties.
- The first part of the session will be held from January 31 till February 13.
New Delhi: The government has convened an all-party meeting on January 30 -- on the eve of the Budget Session, sources aware of the developments said on Tuesday. The customary meeting has been convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi just ahead of the budget session, which begins on January 31.
The government is likely to reach out to all the parties, mainly the Congress, Trinamool Congress and other Opposition parties, to seek their cooperation for a smooth functioning of the session.
While the economic survey will be presented in Parliament on January 31, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1. The first part of the session will be held from January 31 till February 13.
The second part of the session will commence on March 13 and culminate on April 6.
