Syringe export

Govt removes restrictions on syringe exports

On September 9, 2021, the government had announced releasing Rs 56,027 crore against pending tax refunds of exporters under various export incentive schemes.

Govt removes restrictions on syringe exports

New Delhi: The government has removed restrictions on exports of syringes with immediate effect, according to a notification.

Restrictions were imposed last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The export policy of all kinds of syringes.....Has been made free with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

In 2020-21, the export of syringes stood at USD 45.68 million. It was USD 17.37 million during April-July this fiscal.

In a separate notification, DGFT said the last date for exporters to submit online applications to claim their pending dues under different export promotion schemes has been extended till February 28 this year.

On September 9, 2021, the government had announced releasing Rs 56,027 crore against pending tax refunds of exporters under various export incentive schemes.

The last date for claiming pending refunds under the schemes -- Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), Services Export from India Scheme (SEIS) and RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes) -- was earlier fixed as January 31.

