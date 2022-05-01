हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GST collection

GST collection touches all-time high in April at Rs 1.68 lakh crore

The gross GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.5 lakh crore-mark for the first time in April 2022.

New Delhi: The monthly collection under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) touched a record high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April 2022, data showed.

The gross GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.5 lakh crore-mark for the first time in April 2022 and Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the 10th month in a row.

"The robust mop-up could be attributed to improvement in the compliance behaviour, which has been a result of various measures taken by the tax administration to nudge taxpayers to file returns timely, to making compliance easier and smoother, and strict enforcement action taken against errant taxpayers identified based on data analytics and artificial intelligence," a statement said.

Of the total collection, CGST was Rs 33,159 crore, SGST stood at Rs 41,793 crore, IGST at Rs 81,939 crore, including Rs 36,705 crore collected on import of goods, and cess is Rs 10,649 crore, including Rs 857 crore collected on import of goods.

