GST collections in November at Rs 1.05 lakh crore; crosses Rs 1L-cr mark for 2nd straight month

In line with the recent trend of recovery in the GST revenues, the revenues for the month of November 2020 are 1.4% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

New Delhi: GST (Goods and Services Tax) collections crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for second straight month in November.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of November, 2020 was at Rs  1,04,963 crore of which CGST is Rs  19,189 crore, SGST is Rs  25,540 crore, IGST is Rs  51,992 crore (including Rs  22,078 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs  8,242crore (including Rs  809 crore collected on import of goods), an official release said.

The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of November up to 30th November 2020 is 82 lakhs.

The GST collection for the month of October for the first time crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark since February this year. The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2020 is Rs 1,05,155 crore of which CGST is Rs 19,193 crore, SGST is Rs 5,411 crore, IGST is Rs 52,540 crore (including Rs 23,375 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 8,011 crore (including Rs 932 crore collected on import of goods), the ministry said in a statement.

The government has settled Rs  22,293 crore to CGST and Rs  16,286 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of November 2020 is Rs  41,482 crore for CGST and Rs  41,826 crore for the SGST.

In line with the recent trend of recovery in the GST revenues, the revenues for the month of November 2020 are 1.4% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

During the month, revenues from import of goods was 4.9% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 0.5% higher that the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

GST
