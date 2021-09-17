हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GST

GST Council Meet: Now Swiggy, Zomato will pay GST to govt, food to become costlier

The government had already been working on this proposal of asking food delivery apps to collect and deposit GST with the government.

GST Council Meet: Now Swiggy, Zomato will pay GST to govt, food to become costlier

As the GST Council meeting concluded, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that online food delivery firms Swiggy and Zomato will have to pay good and services tax from now onwards. 

"Yes there was detailed discussion... the place where food is delivered is going to be the point where tax will be collected. They will pay the GST on it," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

"There is no new tax," she added.

The government had already been working on this proposal of asking food delivery apps to collect and deposit GST with the government.

With the new amendment in place, companies will not have to pay anything to the restaurants but directly to the government.

Currently the restaurants on online apps pay 5% GST on food bill, while the aggregator pays 18% GST on the commission.

"With food delivery app under GST, a high level of tax evasion will be curbed. He said that food delivery is a service and therefore ought to be brought under the purview of GST," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

 

 

 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GSTfood delivery appsNirmala Sitharaman
Next
Story

Concessional GST rates on COVID-related drugs extended till December 31, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Must Watch

PT1M4S

GST Council Meeting: COVID-medicines GST-free till 31st December, petrol-diesel not in GST