हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goods and Services Tax

GST filing deadline shifted to May – Companies, taxpayers must read THESE points

GST Filing deadline has been extended due to technical glitch in the GST system, for which Infosys was awarded a Rs 1,380 crore.

GST filing deadline shifted to May – Companies, taxpayers must read THESE points

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended the due date for filing FORM GSTR-3B for the month of April, 2022 has been extended till 24th May while that of QRMP scheme in FORM GST PMT-06 has been extended till 27th May, owing to a technical glitch.

"The due date for filing FORM GSTR-3B for the month of April, 2022 has been extended till 24th May, 2022 (refer notification No. 05/2022-Central Tax  dated 17.05.2022)," said a CBIC tweet.

"The due date of payment of tax for the month of April, 2022 by taxpayers under QRMP scheme in FORM GST PMT-06 has been extended till 27th May, 2022 (refer notification No. 06/2022-Central Tax dated 17.05.2022)", CBIC tweet further added.

Earlier yesterday, CBIC had acknowledged that a technical glitch has been reported by Infosys in the generation of April GSTR-2B and auto-population of GSTR-3B on the portal.

"Infosys has been directed by Govt for early resolution. Technical team is working to provide GSTR-2B & correct auto-populated GSTR-3B at the earliest," the CBIC tweeted.

GSTR-2B is an auto-drafted Input Tax credit (ITC) statement which is available to every GST registered entity based on the information furnished by their suppliers in their respective sales return form GSTR-1.

GSTR-2B statement is usually made available to businesses on the 12th day of the succeeding month, based on which they can claim ITC while paying taxes and filing GSTR-3B.

GSTR-3B is filed in a staggered manner between 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of taxpayers.

On Sunday, GST Network, which provides the technology backbone for Goods and Services Tax, had issued an advisory saying that in a few cases, certain records are not reflected in the GSTR-2B statement for the period of April 2022 and asked taxpayers to file GSTR-3B return on a self-assessment basis.

"The technical team is working to resolve this issue for the impacted taxpayers and generate fresh GSTR-2B at the earliest. In the interim, affected taxpayers interested in filing GSTR-3B are requested to file the return on a self-assessment basis using GSTR-2A," the GSTN had said.

GSTR-2A is a system-generated statement of inward supplies. In 2015, Infosys was awarded a Rs 1,380 crore contract to build and maintain the GST system.

With PTI Inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Goods and Services TaxGSTCentral Board of Indirect Taxes and CustomsCBIC
Next
Story

Govt mulls extending April GST payment deadline; asks Infosys to fix glitch on portal

Must Watch

PT18M20S

Gyanvapi Case : Petition to demolish some walls of mosque in court