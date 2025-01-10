Advertisement
GST Portal Technical Glitch Continues; Taxpayers Struggle As GSTR-1 Filing Deadline Ends Tomorrow January 11

It is to be noted that the deadline to file GSTR-1 is January 11, 2025 for the December 2024 tax period. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2025, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Taxpayers continue to struggle to file their GSTR-1 on the GST portal as technical issues continue to mar filings

GST Network posted an update on X, stating, "Dear Taxpayers! GST portal is currently experiencing technical issues and is under maintenance. We expect the portal to be operational by 12:00 noon. CBIC is being sent an incident report to consider extension in filing date. Thank you for your understanding and patience!".

Netizens reacting to the technical issues demanded that the deadline be extended.

At the time of filing the story, we checked GST portal (14.34 hours), where the website highlighted, "We shall be enhancing services on the GST portal on 9th January'25 11:00 PM onwards. GST Portal services will not be available until 10th January '25 03:00 PM. The inconvenience caused is regretted."

