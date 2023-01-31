GST Regime Brought Transparency, IT Refunds Initiated Within Few Days of Filing Returns: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: While praising the GST regime of India implemented in 2017, The President of India Droupadi Murmu during the address of joint session of Parliament before the start of budget session, said it “has provided transparency, along with ensuring the dignity of taxpayers. Mentioning about the problem of long delays for tax refund earlier, President further emphasized how under the new GST regime “refunds are received within a few days of filing ITRs”.

Earlier there was a long wait for tax refunds. Today, refunds are received within a few days of filing ITRs. Today the GST regime has provided transparency, along with ensuring the dignity of taxpayers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 31, 2023

It is to be noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the economic survey of 2022-23 in the Parliament. The annual financial statement is always followed by Economic survey every year, which provides the insights about Indian economy.

In her speech, President Murmu spoke about the role of youth for the empowering of forces. She mentioned about the scheme Agniveer has been launched for the same purpose and said that “In today’s era, it is very important for our forces to be enriched with youth power, to be proficient, in warfare, and to be equipped with the power of technology”.

President Droupadi Murmu also pointed the improvement of India’s rank from 81 to 40 in Global Innovation Index and emphasized “seven years earlier, there were only a few hundred registered start-ups in India, today this number is almost 90,000.”