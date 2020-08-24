GST registration through Aadhaar authentication: How to apply and important points to note while opting

New Delhi: As per the notification of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Aadhaar authentication for GST registration has become operational with effect from August 21, 2020.

For a person opting for Aadhaar authentication for new GST registration would get it within just three working days, if no notice is issued and would not need to wait for physical verification.

While applicants not opting for Aadhaar authentication for GST registration would be granted it only after physical verification of the place of business or documentary verification which may take up to 21 working days or more if notice is issued, news agency PTI had quoted sources saying this.

How to apply and important points to note while opting Aadhaar authentication

When you are applying for GST registration, you will be given an option to select Aadhaar authenticate.



You can either select YES or NO.



If you select YES, you will get authentication link on GST registered mobile number and e-mail IDs.



On clicking the verification link, a window for Aadhaar Authentication will open.



You will be required to enter Aadhaar Number and the OTP received on the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.



The GST portal says that taxpayer need to complete Aadhaar authentication of all Promoters/ Partners/ Authorized Signatories/ Karta etc. as mentioned in the application to avail this option.



Applicant can access the link again for authentication by navigating to My Saved Applications > Aadhaar Authentication Status > RESEND VERIFICATION LINK



Persons already registered on GST portal are not required to undergo Aadhar authentication at this stage.



Persons who are not resident /citizen of India are exempted from the Aadhaar authentication process.



For availing the above facility, you will have to log on to www.gst.gov.in

Businesses which will provide Aadhaar number while applying for registration under the Goods and Services Tax will get the approval in three working days.

Aadhaar authentication is expected to facilitate genuine and honest taxpayers while at the same time keeping fake and fraudulent entities away from GST.