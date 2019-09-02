GST revenue collection at Rs 98,202 crore in August

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of August stood at Rs Rs 98,202 crore.

The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of August, 2019 is Rs 98,202 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,733 crore, SGST is Rs 24,239 crore, IGST is Rs 48,958 crore (including Rs 24,818 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 7,273 crore (including Rs 841crore collected on imports), an official release said

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of Julyup to 31st August, 2019 is 75.80 lakh, it added.

The government has settled Rs 23,165 crore to CGST and Rs 16,623 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of August, 2019 is Rs 40,898 crore for CGST and Rs 40,862 crore for the SGST.

The revenue in August, 2018 was Rs 93,960 crore and the revenue during August, 2019 is a growth of 4.51% over the revenue in the same month last year.

During April-August, 2019 vis-à-vis 2018, thedomestic component has grown by 9.11%while the GST on imports has come down by 1.43%and the total collection has grown by 6.38%. During the month of August, 2019, the due date of filing returns was extended by a month in 58 districts in 7 States due to floods.

Rs 27,955 crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for the months of June-July, 2019.