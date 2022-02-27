हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Guava exports

Guava export rises to USD 2.09 million in Apr-Jan

The export of curd (yogurt) and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) has also increased from USD 10 million in April-January 2013-14 to USD 30 million in April-January 2021-22.

Guava export rises to USD 2.09 million in Apr-Jan

New Delhi: Export of guavas has risen to USD 2.09 million in April-January 2021-22 against USD 0.58 million in April-January 2013-14, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

India's export of fresh fruits has also witnessed considerable growth. Major exporting destinations of fresh fruits include Bangladesh, the Netherlands, the UAE, the UK, Nepal, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.

The export of curd (yogurt) and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) has also increased from USD 10 million in April-January 2013-14 to USD 30 million in April-January 2021-22.

Major exporting destinations for dairy products are the UAE , Bangladesh, the US, Bhutan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Qatar, Oman and Indonesia.

