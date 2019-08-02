Guruprasad Mohapatra takes charge as DPIIT secretary

New Delhi: Guruprasad Mohapatra, has assumed charge of the office of Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Prior to taking over as DPIIT secretary , Mohapatra, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer of 1986 batch, served as chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI).

He had earlier served as Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, where he worked for the promotion of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Public Procurement and Project Exports (Financing & Insurance).

Mohapatra also held the portfolio of Municipal Commissioner in Surat, Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad. He also served as the Transport Commissioner and Commissioner, Commercial Taxes in Gujarat.

Mohapatra also held the position of Managing Director in several listed Public Sector Units in India.