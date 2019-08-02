close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Guruprasad Mohapatra

Guruprasad Mohapatra takes charge as DPIIT secretary

Prior to taking over as DPIIT secretary , Mohapatra, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer of 1986 batch, served as chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Guruprasad Mohapatra takes charge as DPIIT secretary

New Delhi: Guruprasad Mohapatra, has assumed charge of the office of Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Prior to taking over as DPIIT secretary , Mohapatra, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer of 1986 batch, served as chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI).

He had earlier served as Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, where he worked for the promotion of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Public Procurement and Project Exports (Financing & Insurance).

Mohapatra also held the portfolio of Municipal Commissioner in Surat, Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad.  He also served as the Transport Commissioner and Commissioner, Commercial Taxes in Gujarat.

Mohapatra also held the position of Managing Director in several listed Public Sector Units in India.

 

Tags:
Guruprasad MohapatraDepartment for Promotion of Industry and Internal TradeDPIIT
Next
Story

GST revenue collections rise to Rs 1.02 lakh crore in July

Must Watch

PT12M26S

Discussion on Kashmir issue will be done only with Pakistan: EAM Jaishankar