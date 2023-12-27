Haridwar Farmer Impresses PM Modi, Doubles His Income From Rs 60,000 To Rs 1.5 Lakh

New Delhi: A farmer from Haridwar has impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by doubling his income through Matasya Sampada Yojna. PM Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing on Wednesday. The Prime Minister also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Delighted to speak to Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries. Government's welfare initiatives are making a noticeable difference in the lives of countless citizens. https://t.co/lD8sTvOSLJ December 27, 2023

Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country joined the event. The programme was joined by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local level representatives.

"The Prime Minister greeted beneficiary from Haridwar Gurdev Singh ji with ‘Har Har Gange’ and was greeted with resounding ‘Har Har Gange' by the present gathering. Shri Singh is a farmer and also involved in fisheries," said an official release.

Singh informed the Prime Minister about how he availed the benefits of Matsya Sampada Yojna which led to doubling of his income. He informed that he used to earn 60 thousand rupees from his one acre land, now with fishery, he is able to extract 1.5 lakh rupees from the same land. The Prime Minister praised him for innovation while studying government schemes.

The Prime Ministers reiterated the utility of augmentation of farm income by animal husbandry, fisheries, production of honey. He also emphasized the importance of sweet revolution and blue revolution along with green white revolution.