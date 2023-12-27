trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703319
NewsBusinessEconomy
MATSYA SAMPADA YOJNA

Haridwar Farmer Impresses PM Modi, Doubles His Income From Rs 60,000 To Rs 1.5 Lakh

Haridwar farmer has impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by doubling his income through Matasya Sampada Scheme.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Haridwar Farmer Impresses PM Modi, Doubles His Income From Rs 60,000 To Rs 1.5 Lakh

New Delhi: A farmer from Haridwar has impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by doubling his income through Matasya Sampada Yojna. PM Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing on Wednesday. The Prime Minister also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country joined the event. The programme was joined by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local level representatives.

"The Prime Minister greeted beneficiary from Haridwar Gurdev Singh ji with ‘Har Har Gange’ and was greeted with resounding ‘Har Har Gange' by the present gathering. Shri Singh is a farmer and also involved in fisheries," said an official release.

Singh informed the Prime Minister about how he availed the benefits of Matsya Sampada Yojna which led to doubling of his income. He informed that he used to earn 60 thousand rupees from his one acre land, now with fishery, he is able to extract 1.5 lakh rupees from the same land. The Prime Minister praised him for innovation while studying government schemes.

The Prime Ministers reiterated the utility of augmentation of farm income by animal husbandry, fisheries, production of honey. He also emphasized the importance of sweet revolution and blue revolution along with green white revolution.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?