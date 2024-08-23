Advertisement
Have You Seen A1, A2 Claims On Milk, Ghee Products? Know What It Is, Check Why Regulatory Body Has Called Any A2 Claims As Misleading

An FSSAI release mentioned that the use of any A2 claims on milk fat products is misleading and not in conformance with the provisions laid down under the FSS Act, 2006, and regulations made thereunder. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 11:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued clarification regarding selling/marketing of milk and milk products such as ghee, milk etc in the name of A1 and A2 under FSSAI License Number and/or Registration Certificate Number.

The Food safety regulator has also directed food businesses, including e-commerce players, to remove claims of 'A1' and 'A2' types of milk and milk products from packaging, calling such labelling misleading.

"The FBOs are instructed to remove such claims from their products. E-commerce FBOs are instructed to remove all the claims related to A1 and A2 proteins from their websites immediately. Further, the concerned FBOs shall ensure strict compliance of the same with effect from the date of issuance of this direction," the FSSAI release mentioned.


Why A2 Claims On Milk, Ghee Products Were Found Misleading By FSSAI?

An FSSAI release mentioned that the use of any A2 claims on milk fat products is misleading and not in conformance with the provisions laid down under the FSS Act, 2006, and regulations made thereunder. The food safety regulatory body further emphasised that standards of milk as specified in the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, do not mention or recognise any differentiation of milk based on A1 and A2 types.

The release further stated that although the FBOs are permitted to exhaust the available pre-printed labels within six months from the date of issuance of this direction. No further extension and timeline will be granted to any FBO, it added.

