Here’s how business owners can create a diverse & inclusive organisation

Experts and virtually everyone else almost unanimously agree that having a diverse and inclusive workforce is in everyone's best interests. Such an environment takes into account all employees' activities and, in many ways, reflects the demographics of available labour at any place. However, as the death of George Floyd in May 2020 proved, things are far from ideal. Aside from the disaster itself, the episode helped to highlight enormous discrepancies in the most advanced and skilled workforces, such as the United States.

A diverse and inclusive workforce is not only ethically desirable, but also helps firms hire the greatest available talent. They improve customer interaction and increase consumers' and the general public's willingness to do business with you. Businesses in the United States must ensure that the commitments they made during Floyd's terrible demise are kept. The ultimate test of "official" claims is this.

The Historic Disparities for Coloured People in the US Workforce

Disparities in the makeup of the workforce have existed for a long time and in a substantial way. When debating the subject, the following points are brought up:

· Hiring rates are lower than what you would expect

Dr. Vaneeta Aggarwal says that the figures suggest that white candidates for jobs are more likely to get a callback than other applicants with the same qualifications. Hiring rates as measured by the number of applicants hired among the total pool of applicants for both Hispanic and Black US citizens and work-visa holders stayed almost the same from 1990 to 2015.

· The representation in leadership and white-collar job roles is not proportionate

It is no myth that people of colour are usually employed at lower-tier jobs. There is indeed a conspicuous absence of the demographic in top leadership roles in corporate America. As per the stats presented by a Harvard Business Review article, people belonging to the AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) demographic have the lowest chances of making it to top executive and management positions in Silicon Valley itself.

Further, one should note that historically, the number of Blacks Americans to have CEO positions in Fortune 500 companies stands at a meagre 21. Among the 21, 5 are existing Fortune 500 CEOs.

Additionally, while the representation of Hispanic Americans in the top job is indeed rising, it still is lower than 4% among the Fortune 500 CEO demographic. Lastly, we should mention that no Black Americans hold Chairperson, CFO or CDEO posts in the FTSE-100.