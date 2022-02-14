Here's what you need to know about Solomartel

Solomartel is the new Business-reality TV show currently in production and which is set to be aired on Zee sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.

As the name suggests, Solomartel is based on the adventures of the renowned company bearing the same name having completed some of the most innovative real estate projects and constructed some of the most remarkable buildings in the country, in places where nobody would have thought possible but which ended up being some of the most profitable business ventures with customers from India and abroad now lining up to invest in the company's real estate equity funds, attracting millions of Rupees of foreign investments into our country along the way.

The series will feature notable moments in the company's existence most of which were filmed in the making of the deals capturing the true essence of the difficulty and the feats of real entrepreneurs who are accomplishing the impossible.

Exclusive footage will be featured both from India and abroad, such as the negotiations for the operation of the airport of Kanpur, the construction of one of India's most innovative Malls or how Solomartel turned an abandoned fort back into a Palace in which the Maharaja himself would have wished to reside in.

The show will not only entertain viewers showing the uncensored truth of doing business in our country and the abundant opportunities which surround us here; the truth, the falsehood, the scams and how some Indian entrepreneurs are able to thrive in very chaotic circumstances. But more than entertainment, the show will aim to be educational, teaching the viewer everything related to personal finance, business and real estate.

During the series, viewers will discover the ins and outs of how construction is done as well as get insights on our country's construction code, what is legal and what is not and how tremendous costs can be saved on construction and renovation projects.

Through the various adventures of the leaders of Solomartel, viewers will also learn useful skills such as how to evaluate the price of real estate, land or any asset for that matter using relatively simple methods that even children could apply and how to recognize almost any scam in order not to fall for it.

Solomartel will teach the viewer personal finance and how to put one's money in something which will bring them more money as time goes on and develop the Indian economy along the way rather than simply spend our income or waste our money by making uneducated investments in literal money pits or outright scams.