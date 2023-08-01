trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643004
NewsBusinessEconomy
WINDFALL TAX

Higher Rates On Windfall Tax On Crude Petroleum, Diesel Applicable From Today August 1

Government revises windfall tax on these commodities on a fortnightly basis.

Last Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 07:57 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Higher Rates On Windfall Tax On Crude Petroleum, Diesel Applicable From Today August 1

New Delhi: Government has hiked the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) or windfall tax on crude petroleum from Rs 1,600 per tonne to Rs 4,250 per tonne.

It has also increased the windfall tax on diesel to Re.1 per litre from zero.

According to a gazette notification, these changes will come into effect from August 1 onwards.

The windfall tax on petrol however will continue to be at ‘nil’, the notification said.

Similarly, SAED on jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) will also continue to be at ‘nil’.

Government revises windfall tax on these commodities on a fortnightly basis.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona