The Hindenburg latest report, citing Whistleblower Documents, said that it showed “Madhabi Buch, The Current Chairperson of SEBI, And Her Husband Had Stakes In Both Obscure Offshore Funds Used In The Adani Money Siphoning Scandal.” (Also Read: Adani Group Responds To Hindenburg's Latest Charge)

Meanwhile Sebi chief has given a point by point rebuttal to the Hindenburg report has said that certain allegations made against SEBI would be addressed by the institution independently, while the couple would like to address the issues pertaining to them in their personal capacity.

The couple, in their joint statement lamented that there been an attempt on character assassination of the SEBI Chairperson. (Read Joint Statement By Sebi Chief, Husband)

"Hindenburg has been served a show cause notice for a variety of violations in India. It is unfortunate that instead of replying to the Show Cause Notice, they have chosen to attack the credibility of the SEBI and attempt character assassination of the SEBI Chairperson," said the joint statement by the Buches.

Meanwhile, the Adani group too has out rightly rejected the allegations made by Hindenburg, condemning it as both malicious and manipulative. Adani group said that company and its overseas holding structure is fully transparent, with all relevant details regularly disclosed in public documents. Hence, the Adani Group has condemned the claims as.

"The latest allegations by Hindenburg are malicious, mischievous and manipulative selections of publicly available information to arrive at pre-determined conclusions for personal profiteering with wanton disregard for facts and the law. We completely reject these allegations against the Adani Group which are a recycling of discredited claims that have been thoroughly investigated, proven to be baseless and already dismissed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in January 2024," the Adani Group said in its statement.

Here is the full link of the Hindenburg Research report published on 10 August 2024.