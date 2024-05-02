Historic GST Collection In April 2024: Check State-Wise Growth Of GST Revenues During April –Full List
In the month of April, 2024, the central government settled ₹50,307 crore to CGST and ₹41,600 crore to SGST from the IGST collected.
New Delhi: The Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections hit a record high in April 2024 at Rs 2.10 lakh crore.
"This represents a significant 12.4% year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 13.4%) and imports (up 8.3%). After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for April 2024 stands at Rs 1.92 lakh crore, reflecting an impressive 15.5% growth compared to the same period last year," said an official release.
Here Is The State-Wise Growth Of GST Revenues During April, 2024
|State/UT
|Apr-23
|Apr-24
|Growth (%)
|Jammu and Kashmir
|803
|789
|-2%
|Himachal Pradesh
|957
|1,015
|6%
|Punjab
|2,316
|2,796
|21%
|Chandigarh
|255
|313
|23%
|Uttarakhand
|2,148
|2,239
|4%
|Haryana
|10,035
|12,168
|21%
|Delhi
|6,320
|7,772
|23%
|Rajasthan
|4,785
|5,558
|16%
|Uttar Pradesh
|10,320
|12,290
|19%
|Bihar
|1,625
|1,992
|23%
|Sikkim
|426
|403
|-5%
|Arunachal Pradesh
|238
|200
|-16%
|Nagaland
|88
|86
|-3%
|Manipur
|91
|104
|15%
|Mizoram
|71
|108
|52%
|Tripura
|133
|161
|20%
|Meghalaya
|239
|234
|-2%
|Assam
|1,513
|1,895
|25%
|West Bengal
|6,447
|7,293
|13%
|Jharkhand
|3,701
|3,829
|3%
|Odisha
|5,036
|5,902
|17%
|Chhattisgarh
|3,508
|4,001
|14%
|Madhya Pradesh
|4,267
|4,728
|11%
|Gujarat
|11,721
|13,301
|13%
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|399
|447
|12%
|Maharashtra
|33,196
|37,671
|13%
|Karnataka
|14,593
|15,978
|9%
|Goa
|620
|765
|23%
|Lakshadweep
|3
|1
|-57%
|Kerala
|3,010
|3,272
|9%
|Tamil Nadu
|11,559
|12,210
|6%
|Puducherry
|218
|247
|13%
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|92
|65
|-30%
|Telangana
|5,622
|6,236
|11%
|Andhra Pradesh
|4,329
|4,850
|12%
|Ladakh
|68
|70
|3%
|Other Territory
|220
|225
|2%
|Center Jurisdiction
|187
|221
|18%
|Grand Total
|1,51,162
|1,71,433
|13%
Breakdown of April 2024 Collections:
Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST): Rs 43,846 crore;
State Goods and Services Tax (SGST): Rs 53,538 crore;
Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST): Rs 99,623 crore, including Rs 37,826 crore collected on imported goods;
Cess: Rs 13,260 crore, including Rs 1,008 crore collected on imported goods.
Abhishek Jain, Partner & National Head, Indirect Tax, KPMG in India said, “The consistent growth in GST collections with this one being the highest collection ever is a big cheer and reflects upon the strong domestic economy specially given the fact that growth on account of domestic transactions is 13.4% as compared to imports which is at 8.3%. Another significant reason for this growth could be linked to deadline for GST audits and corresponding notices issued during this year”.
