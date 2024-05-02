Historic GST Collection In April 2024: Check State-Wise Growth Of GST Revenues During April –Full List

New Delhi: The Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections hit a record high in April 2024 at Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

"This represents a significant 12.4% year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 13.4%) and imports (up 8.3%). After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for April 2024 stands at Rs 1.92 lakh crore, reflecting an impressive 15.5% growth compared to the same period last year," said an official release.

Here Is The State-Wise Growth Of GST Revenues During April, 2024

State/UT Apr-23 Apr-24 Growth (%) Jammu and Kashmir 803 789 -2% Himachal Pradesh 957 1,015 6% Punjab 2,316 2,796 21% Chandigarh 255 313 23% Uttarakhand 2,148 2,239 4% Haryana 10,035 12,168 21% Delhi 6,320 7,772 23% Rajasthan 4,785 5,558 16% Uttar Pradesh 10,320 12,290 19% Bihar 1,625 1,992 23% Sikkim 426 403 -5% Arunachal Pradesh 238 200 -16% Nagaland 88 86 -3% Manipur 91 104 15% Mizoram 71 108 52% Tripura 133 161 20% Meghalaya 239 234 -2% Assam 1,513 1,895 25% West Bengal 6,447 7,293 13% Jharkhand 3,701 3,829 3% Odisha 5,036 5,902 17% Chhattisgarh 3,508 4,001 14% Madhya Pradesh 4,267 4,728 11% Gujarat 11,721 13,301 13% Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 399 447 12% Maharashtra 33,196 37,671 13% Karnataka 14,593 15,978 9% Goa 620 765 23% Lakshadweep 3 1 -57% Kerala 3,010 3,272 9% Tamil Nadu 11,559 12,210 6% Puducherry 218 247 13% Andaman and Nicobar Islands 92 65 -30% Telangana 5,622 6,236 11% Andhra Pradesh 4,329 4,850 12% Ladakh 68 70 3% Other Territory 220 225 2% Center Jurisdiction 187 221 18% Grand Total 1,51,162 1,71,433 13%



Breakdown of April 2024 Collections:

Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST): Rs 43,846 crore;

State Goods and Services Tax (SGST): Rs 53,538 crore;

Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST): Rs 99,623 crore, including Rs 37,826 crore collected on imported goods;

Cess: Rs 13,260 crore, including Rs 1,008 crore collected on imported goods.

Abhishek Jain, Partner & National Head, Indirect Tax, KPMG in India said, “The consistent growth in GST collections with this one being the highest collection ever is a big cheer and reflects upon the strong domestic economy specially given the fact that growth on account of domestic transactions is 13.4% as compared to imports which is at 8.3%. Another significant reason for this growth could be linked to deadline for GST audits and corresponding notices issued during this year”.