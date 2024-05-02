Advertisement
Historic GST Collection In April 2024: Check State-Wise Growth Of GST Revenues During April –Full List

In the month of April, 2024, the central government settled ₹50,307 crore to CGST and ₹41,600 crore to SGST from the IGST collected.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 02, 2024, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections hit a record high in April 2024 at Rs 2.10 lakh crore. 

"This represents a significant 12.4% year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 13.4%) and imports (up 8.3%). After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for April 2024 stands at Rs 1.92 lakh crore, reflecting an impressive 15.5% growth compared to the same period last year," said an official release.

Here Is The State-Wise Growth Of GST Revenues During April, 2024

State/UT Apr-23 Apr-24 Growth (%)
Jammu and Kashmir 803 789 -2%
Himachal Pradesh 957 1,015 6%
Punjab 2,316 2,796 21%
Chandigarh 255 313 23%
Uttarakhand 2,148 2,239 4%
Haryana 10,035 12,168 21%
Delhi 6,320 7,772 23%
Rajasthan 4,785 5,558 16%
Uttar Pradesh 10,320 12,290 19%
Bihar 1,625 1,992 23%
Sikkim 426 403 -5%
Arunachal Pradesh 238 200 -16%
Nagaland 88 86 -3%
Manipur 91 104 15%
Mizoram 71 108 52%
Tripura 133 161 20%
Meghalaya 239 234 -2%
Assam 1,513 1,895 25%
West Bengal 6,447 7,293 13%
Jharkhand 3,701 3,829 3%
Odisha 5,036 5,902 17%
Chhattisgarh 3,508 4,001 14%
Madhya Pradesh 4,267 4,728 11%
Gujarat 11,721 13,301 13%
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 399 447 12%
Maharashtra 33,196 37,671 13%
Karnataka 14,593 15,978 9%
Goa 620 765 23%
Lakshadweep 3 1 -57%
Kerala 3,010 3,272 9%
Tamil Nadu 11,559 12,210 6%
Puducherry 218 247 13%
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 92 65 -30%
Telangana 5,622 6,236 11%
Andhra Pradesh 4,329 4,850 12%
Ladakh 68 70 3%
Other Territory 220 225 2%
Center Jurisdiction 187 221 18%
Grand Total 1,51,162 1,71,433 13%


Breakdown of April 2024 Collections:

Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST): Rs 43,846 crore;
State Goods and Services Tax (SGST): Rs 53,538 crore;
Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST): Rs 99,623 crore, including Rs 37,826 crore collected on imported goods;
Cess: Rs 13,260 crore, including Rs 1,008 crore collected on imported goods.

Abhishek Jain, Partner & National Head, Indirect Tax, KPMG in India said, “The consistent growth in GST collections with this one being the highest collection ever is a big cheer and reflects upon the strong domestic economy specially given the fact that growth on account of domestic transactions is 13.4% as compared to imports which is at 8.3%. Another significant reason for this growth could be linked to deadline for GST audits and corresponding notices issued during this year”.

