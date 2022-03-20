Holi business shoot up 30% in 2022- sales expected to reach Rs 20,000 crores

New Delhi: After a gap of two years witnessing the worst days ever in the business, this year the Holi festival's sales provided a tremendous boon for business in the country including Delhi and for which the retail sector of the country was eagerly waiting.

The Holi festival sales registered around a 30% increase in the business on the occasion of Holi compared to last year. According to an estimate on Holi, business worth about Rs. 20,000 crore happened in the country and the best part is that there was no sale of Chinese goods.

Earlier, China exports India Holi festival material to India worth about Rs.10 thousand crores every year primarily of colors, toys, balloons etc.-said the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) today.

Now having a great enthusiasm from Holi business, the traders across the country are gearing up for forthcoming wedding season in April-May month which they hope will bring huge business-said the tallest leader of the traders in the Country and Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) today which has a huge following of more than 40 thousand trade associations across the country representing 8 crore traders.

Khandelwal complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his managerial skills in fighting with covid and as a result of which the covid restrictions were lifted throughout the Country enabling the traders and the public to celebrate Holi festival with great fervor and spirit after two years of covid ordeal. Country made items like herbal colors and gulal, water gun, balloons, Chandan, dress material registered a huge sale while on the other hand sweets, dry fruits, gift items, textiles, flowers and fruits, toys, furnishing fabric, Kirana, FMCG products, consumer durables, pooja material etc. also had tremendous sales giving an indication of better days for the trade in the future.

Khandelwal further said that the practice of celebrating Holi through congregational meetings, Holi Milan celebrations, and street hangings has been going on for centuries and provides a big advantage of business to small traders. Lakhs of such programs were organized in the country. In Delhi alone, there were more than 3,000 such Holi get-togethers held. Apart from this, a large number of other various social programs were organized this year and people will come out in large numbers visiting various markets across the Country giving a shopping boon in the markets, particularly a week before the Holi.

