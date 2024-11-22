How Is This 24 Years Old Man Earning Rs 2.5 Crore Yearly By Working Just 5 Hours A Day?

New Delhi: There has been a lot of buzz around a 24 year man Steven Guo, who despite working for just 5 hours in a day, earns in crores yearly.

Steven Guo works 30 hours weekly and earns $254,000 (Rs 2.15 crore) annually. His successful ventures include an online retailer that sells dates, a K-pop-themed merchandise store, and a company that provides premium car covers for luxury vehicles. Steven operates a company with 19 employees across the United States, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and India.

Steven Guo was a US resident who relocated to Bali to achieve work-life balance, he told CNBC Make It. The 24-year-old is astounded at the quality of living he can have in Bali for a "fraction of the cost" of what it would be in California. He claims that the wonderful lifestyle in Bali has made him considerably happier.

Steven Guo Starts his entrepreneurial journey by hosting Minecraft servers



At the age of 12, Steven started hosting Minecraft servers, earning $10,000 in a few months. "Turns out, other people decided to start playing on it as well, and because of that, someone offered me $50. I didn't realise you could make money off the internet," he said. He tried to start a game development company but failed losing all his money. However, he learned the importance of marketing in any business.

Steven Guo Studies business economics



Steven studied business economics at the University of California but struggled with a poor 2.7 GPA due to his entrepreneurial interests. This led to a realization that securing a high-paying job was unlikely, prompting him to focus on his own businesses.

Steven Guo's typical working day

When asked about his normal working day, Steven said that he works six hours per day, or 30 hours per week, from Monday to Friday. He said he spends around 40% of his time conducting market research on his clients' products. His successful ventures include an online retailer that sells dates, a K-pop-themed merchandise store, and a company that provides premium car covers for luxury vehicles.

Steven Guo relocates from the US to Bali



Steven said that apart from focusing on money, he pursued his passion for travel and visited 15 countries before deciding to settle in Bali. He said that he is extremely impressed by Bali's affordability and sense of community. "I'm definitely much happier in Bali because of how great the lifestyle is," he said. He further said that he is blown away by the quality of living he can have for a "fraction of the cost" of what it would be back in California. "I get to spend tons of time with my friends. I also get to spend a lot of time doing the activities that I like, such as surfing," he remarked.