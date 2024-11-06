How Much Does The US President Earn? Check Salary, Perks, Pension And Other Financial Compensation

New Delhi: One of the most powerful and influential person in the world, the president of the United States, is still a government employee and receives a salary, just like many other working people. However, the US president's salary has been determined as per the norm for one of the most difficult, demanding, and important jobs on the face of the Earth.

Currently, the U.S. president receives a salary of $400,000. In addition, the president gets a $100,000 travel account, an additional $50,000 for expenses, and a $19,000 allowance for entertainment. Indian-born candidate Kamala Harris is vying for the presidency with former President Donald Trump. This implies that Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, the future president, will receive the same $400,000 annual income as their predecessor.

How much salary did the former US presidents draw?

Breakdown of salary of US president

After being elected, US presidents also get $100,000 to remodel the White House, according to a Business Insider story.

The US president receives free transportation in the presidential limousine, The Beast, Marine One, and Air Force One, in addition to his salary. He also receives free accommodation at the White House.

US president pension

The former presidents continue to receive federal government salaries even after they leave office. Former presidents have been receiving a pension every year since 1958, and it currently totals over $200,000. Additionally, they receive travel expenses and office space in a location of their choosing under the 1958 Former Presidents Act.

After leaving office, the US presidents also make money from speaking engagements, book sales, media deals, and other profitable ventures.