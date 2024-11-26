How Much Would You Spend On A Cup Of Tea? Rs 1 Lakh? This Indian Origin Person Serving Gold Karak Tea In Dubai

New Delhi: At most, how much would you spend on a cup of tea? One hundred rupees? Maybe Rs 300? And, if you are sipping tea at a five-star hotel, perhaps Rs 700. However, that is nothing compared to what people in Dubai are paying for a cup of tea. A cafe in Dubai serves gold karak tea, which costs Rs 1 lakh. But, what makes it so pricey? Well, the unique part about the gold tea is that it is served in pure silver teacups and topped with 24-carat edible gold leaf.

What is gold tea?

Indian-origin Sucheta Sharma is the brain behind the ‘Gold karak’ tea served at Boho Cafe owned by her. The tea costs 5,000 AED ( Rs 1.1 lakh approximately). Alongside the tea, patrons are given a gold-dusted croissant and silverware that they can keep and take home.

Customers who wish to experience a taste of gold sip without breaking the budget can choose gold tea without the silver cups. They will have to pay 150 AED, or about Rs 3,500, for this.

For those who enjoy coffee, the cafe also sells Gold Coffee which is priced similarly.

Dual menu

Since its opening last month at the DIFC's Emirates Financial Towers, the cafe has drawn attention online for its unique offerings. There are two menus at the cafe. Visitors have the choice of enjoying its more upscale selections or its more reasonably priced Indian street cuisine options.

“We wanted to create something extraordinary for those seeking luxury while also catering to the wider community," Sucheta Sharma told Khaleej Times.

The unique menu also includes gold-infused water, gold burgers, and gold ice cream.

Response to gold tea on social media

A food blogger posted a video of the cafe and its golden treats, which went viral and received interesting reactions from social media users.

"Never thought in my wildest dreams that I would say 'bhai chai peene ke liye EMI leni padegi," commented one social media user.

“Now why in the world would I want to eat gold in my coffee and croissant?” said another.

“Do I have to declare to customs before going on a flight after having this?” another user commented.