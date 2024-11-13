Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2819570https://zeenews.india.com/economy/how-tomato-became-zomato-ceo-deepinder-goyal-shares-story-behind-company-s-name-2819570.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
ZOMATO

How ‘Tomato’ Became ‘Zomato’: CEO Deepinder Goyal Shares Story Behind Company’s Name

Goyal shared this story during his recent appearance with his wife , Gia Goyal on the popular comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How ‘Tomato’ Became ‘Zomato’: CEO Deepinder Goyal Shares Story Behind Company’s Name File Photo

New Delhi: What if, instead of “Zomato,” we all ordered from “Tomato”? Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently shared this fun twist in the company’s backstory. Originally, “Tomato” was the name he had in mind, but a domain snag meant he had to improvise—giving us the unique name we know today!

Goyal shared this story during his recent appearance with his wife , Gia Goyal on the popular comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode also featured Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, Sudha Murthy, a Rajya Sabha member.

The Netflix show, hosted by Kapil Sharma recently featured Deepinder Goyal, where Sharma playfully questioned him about the name “Zomato.” He joked, “We’ve heard of potato, tomato, but what is the meaning of Zomato?” adding with a laugh, “I saw an ad where cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth argue, saying it’s ‘Zomato’ or ‘Zomaato’. So, what’s the real story? Where did the name come from?”

To this Deepinder explained smiling, “This ‘tomato’ or ‘tomaato,’ however you want to say it—we originally wanted that as the dot com. We aimed for ‘tomato dot com,’ but couldn’t get the domain,” he shared. “So, we just switched a letter and got Zomato dot com instead.”

Deepinder and Grecia’s Love Story

During the show, Goyal also shared the story of how he met his wife, Grecia Munoz. When Kapil asked about their love story, Goyal recalled, “I was single for a long time. My friends would often set me up on dates but always told me not to take things too seriously. Then, when Grecia came to Delhi, a friend called me and said, 'There’s a girl here you must meet,' adding, 'You’ll end up marrying her.' It was funny because he was usually the one advising me not to settle down. I met her, and the rest, as they say, is history.”

Romantic Messages Turned Into Marketing Ideas

Deepinder also revealed a fun behind-the-scenes detail about Zomato’s marketing. He said with a laugh, “Sometimes, my romantic messages to Gia inspire the app’s notifications.” He went on to add, “I give full credit to our marketing team, who took my idea of ‘building a relationship with the customer’ a bit too seriously!”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK